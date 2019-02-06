Plibersek backs Pugh in state race

BOOST: Federal Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek was in Bangalow to support Asren Pugh for the March state election.

FEDERAL Deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek was in Bangalow earlier this week speaking at a fund raisng event for Labor's Ballina candidate in the upcoming state election, Asren Pugh.

More than 130 people were at Bangalow Hotel to hear from Ms Plibersek and Mr Pugh.

"We are getting a good reception but it is still hard to compete against the two sitting MPs so I'll just have to keep working away at it over the next six weeks," Mr Pugh said.

Mr Pugh will face off against sitting Green's MP Tamara Smith and the National's Ben Franklin who has been a member of the NSW Legislative Council since 2015 and is currently Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW.

A group of anti-Adani activists lined up outside last night's function pushing for the Labour Party to explicitly rule out allowing the controversial mining project to go ahead should they be elected at May's Federal election.

Though the Adani mine is a federal issue Mr Pugh said his record of three years working for the Australian Conservation Council campaigning against projects like Adani spoke for itself.

"I'm not going to give advice to the Federal Labor party but my stance is that the Adani mine should not go ahead- but it is a complicated issue." he said.

Ms Plibersek gave Mr Pugh a glowing endorsement.

"I met Asren close to 20 years ago when he was an young activist in the Labour Environment Action Network," she said.

"I believe he can deliver for this community- a community that has been taken for granted for so long- what better than having someone who has grown up here and is raising his family here to represent the area."