NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Politics

Federal Govt agrees to settle Katherine PFAS class action

by Alicia Perera
27th Feb 2020 10:11 AM
THE Federal Government has agreed to settle three class actions, including one brought by the Katherine community, launched over groundwater contamination caused by chemicals used in firefighting foam at defence bases.

The government says it has reached an in-principle agreement over three Federal Court of Australia compensation claims relating to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in Katherine (NT), Williamtown (NSW) and Oakey (Qld).

