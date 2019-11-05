Feast of finest of wine, food and art speak

ART FEAST: The Kitten by Michael Zavros featuring the artsist's daughter Phoebe, who is his muse.

ART FEAST: The Kitten by Michael Zavros featuring the artsist's daughter Phoebe, who is his muse. Contributed

BYRON Arts Magazine upcoming Art Series Dinner will host acclaimed Australian artist Michael Zavros for their upcoming evening of conversation, food and wine at the new gallery space of Elements I love... later this month in Byron Bay.

Guests will hear about Zavros's practice first-hand in conversation with writer and independent curator and thge artists partner, Alison Kubler and his muse, his daughter Phoebe Zavros.

"Michael Zavros is well-known for his supreme fluency with paint. Using his paintbrush like a wand, Zavros constructs contemporary mythologies surrounding materialism, consumerism and narcissism." - Elli Walsh

In keeping Zavros's Greek heritage, guests will enjoy a Mediterranean banquet from the team at Kouzina, Byron Bay which will include three courses using locally produced, seasonal ingredients served on handmade plates by Villa Rustica Ceramics.

The gallery space will be styled by the team of Elements I love... and will include an assemblage of artworks, objects and furniture that will give us a unique insight into Michael's own world.

Elements I love... is a new purpose-built gallery space which will house Brooke Crowle and Tim McGuigan's curated collection of antiques, architectural and decorated pieces.

Byron Arts Magazine will partner with Audi Centre Gold Coast, who continue to support arts and innovation in the northern rivers.

"We are delighted to be supporting the BAM Art Series Dinner and supporting creative endeavours in the Byron region," Frizelle Sunshine Automotive General Manager, Tania Meli said.

Dinner and talk, including wines & Brookie's gin cocktail is $140.