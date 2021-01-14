Menu
Fears travellers have brought UK super strain into NSW

by James O’Doherty
14th Jan 2021 7:16 AM
There are new fears that people exposed to the highly contagious UK COVID strain have travelled from Brisbane to NSW.

Anyone now in NSW who was at the Queensland hotel where the UK strain is believed to have been transmitted among residents has been told to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were last there.

In a statement, NSW Health said it had been advised that people staying at the hotel since 30 December have returned to NSW.

 

The NSW government wants anyone who stayed at the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Brisbane to get tested and isolate for 14 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
"NSW Health is working with Queensland Health to identify these people so our contact tracers can provide public health advice and updated information as it becomes available," the statement said.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Brisbane's Hotel Grand Chancellor after it was discovered that two travellers in quarantine there had contracted a strain of the virus identical to two people who had returned from the UK.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday morning that 129 quarantined guests would be moved to other hotels where their two-week isolation period will restart. Hundreds of staff and travellers who have left the hotel since December 30 will also be forced to quarantine for 14 days.

