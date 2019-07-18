Menu
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Top Stories

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    News STAGGERING rise in visitor numbers hungry for a slice of Byron holiday paradise.

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    News RAMS striker scores hat trick in top of the table clash.

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News Mono wraps up spectacular European campaign

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break