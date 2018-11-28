Fears for 50: People will burn to death if they don't go

Authorities fear people will burn to death if they don't leave areas north of Bundaberg immediately.

Authorities fear people will burn to death if they don't leave areas north of Bundaberg immediately.

AUTHORITIES fear people will burn to death if they don't move now as a fire the likes never seen before in Queensland rages through the Deepwater National Park.

In a frighteningly frank media conference in Brisbane, the state's political, police and fire leaders warned the conditions were similar to Victoria's Ash Wednesday, when 75 people died.

About 50 people are thought to still be in the danger area.

Police are doing a final sweep now of all properties telling people to leave.

They say there is a 1.5 - 2 hour window left to get out, and that could change to 20 minutes.

It will be like "having a category 5 cyclone" coming through your home.

At some stage today they expect it will be too late to evacuate once the containment line is breached and they won't be able to help those who haven't left.

They will be caught in a triangle of fire and authorities say even the beach is not a safe option.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Bob Gee said Queenslanders had never seen conditions like this before.

"You must leave now," Dep Com Gee said.

"Once this fire arrives, we will not be able to send people in to help. You will not be able to defend your properties.

"We are expecting a fire storm. It will be so severe you won't even be safe on the beach."

He said people would burn to death.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll said she was frustrated some people were not listening.

"I'm getting frustrated," she said.

"We predicted this. We have asked people to leave over a number of days.

"There will come a time later today where emergency services cannot come and get you."

Mininster for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said as a Victorian he had seen the devastation of Ash Wednesday.