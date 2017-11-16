Favourite Byron resort to be re-born

BYRON at Byron Resort and Spa kicks off a six week renovation program set for re-launch in January next year.

The restaurant, bar, reception and deck area will be transformed by leading interior architect Rachel Luchetti from Luchetti Krelle bringing to completion a full resort upgrade and the relaunch of the spa.

"We have challenged Rachel and her team to use the extraordinary natural surrounds as their canvas to create the ultimate environment for guests to indulge in our world class offering and uniquely intuitive service,” General Manger Lyn Parche said.

"From January, our newly appointed executive chef, Matthew Kemp will deliver The Byron at Byron's restaurant a re-imagined food offering, creating a feast of the region's finest local produce.

Mr Kemp hails from the UK where he received his Michelin starred training before taking the helm of the well regarded Sydney establishment Banc before opening his own restaurant, Restaurant Balzac.

"Mathew will join forces with our head chef Gavin Hughes to unearth new producers to create a not to be missed food offering to add to the must visit list of already renowned eating haunts in Byron Bay,” Ms Parche said.

The upgrade of the restaurant, bar, reception, courtyard, front verandah and spa deck overlooking the resort's infinity pool will be carried out with minimal disruption to resort guests throughout November and December and will be completed ready for Christmas.

The official launch program will commence from January 2018.