Faulty bulletproof vest probed in Corio shooting death

A man was shot dead while wearing a bulletproof vest, but an essential safety panel was missing. Police are investigating whether it was a game gone wrong.

Chris "Legsy" Jacobs, 39, was gunned down early last Saturday in Corio, near his caravan in the vicinity of Chaffey Square.

Detectives have yet to lay charges but it is understood the alleged shooter was known to the victim.

Witness accounts will be crucial to the investigation.

Sources told the Herald Sun an essential panel designed to repel projectiles was missing from the bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

This week police and the SES examined a 1km drain on Chaffey Square but said they found no clues.

They also scoured grassland in the hope it could help them find out who was responsible for Mr Jacobs' death.

Forensic officers took samples from a dark Ford Falcon on Goldsworthy Road.

Corio SES volunteers scour the area after the shooting. Picture: Alan Barber

It is unclear how Mr Jacobs came to be in possession of the bulletproof vest.

In Victoria, possessing body armour without authorisation is illegal under the Control of Weapons Act.

The maximum penalty for doing so is two years' imprisonment.

Mr Jacobs was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His best friend, Emma Culliver, said he was once a promising surfer but struggled with mental illness and was recently released from jail.

"He's not like everyone else, he was different - caring, kind and unique," she said.

He had recently completed a degree in computer programming at Deakin University.

Georgia Finnigan described her friend Mr Jacobs as "so intelligent and so smart".

"He was cleaning up his act. He did four years at uni but he got into the wrong crowd," she said.

Ms Finnigan said she was "so, so shocked" by her friend's death and said Mr Jacob's biggest issue had been "not seeing his own self worth".

"I want everyone to know how loved he was. He was ­always so giving and caring," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

