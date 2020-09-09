Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
Crime

Father’s Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

by Kara Sonter
9th Sep 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men accused of killing a Deception Bay man in an alleged Father's Day shooting has been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court.

Two days were carved out for a committal hearing in Caboolture Magistrates Court this week for Zachary John Hall, 30, who has now been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court on one of count murder.

Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.
Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.

The circumstances surround the alleged murder of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, 35, who was shot in the chest on Father's Day 2018 after getting into an argument with a group of men in the front yard of his Deception Bay home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hall, of Scarborough, who was remanded in custody, was charged on September 5, 2018.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale, 28, is expected to face Caboolture Magistrates Court next month.

Originally published as Father's Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

court crime fathers day shooting murder zachary john hall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Zac met his Aussie girlfriend

        How Zac met his Aussie girlfriend

        Celebrity He’s from tinsel town, she’s a waitress from Byron Bay. So just how did Zac Efron’s world collide with his reported new flame?

        Penis tucking, bra padding as Safe Schools returns

        Premium Content Penis tucking, bra padding as Safe Schools returns

        Education NSW education department website links to controversial views

        Aussie kids among world’s worst bullies

        Premium Content Aussie kids among world’s worst bullies

        Education Aussie kids three times more likely to be bullied than Korean kids

        Delays expected as work on $1.2M road upgrade begins

        Premium Content Delays expected as work on $1.2M road upgrade begins

        Council News CONSTRUCTION starting on a 1km section of the road, motorists told to expect...