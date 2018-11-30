Horror road rage attack outside school

Police believe this man can help them with their investigation. Picture: Eyewatch — Greater Dandenong Police service Area/Facebook

Horrific video footage shows children screaming as a man punches their dad through the window of their car in a violent Melbourne road rage attack.

Police are searching for the man shown in the video after he was filmed assaulting another man who was trying to drop his children off at school on Carlton Rd in Dandenong North.

The video, obtained by 7 News, was filmed on November 14 and shows a 38-year-old dad trying to defend himself as another man hits him, all while a child was sitting in the car.

"Get out of the car, get out of the car," the attacker can be heard shouting as he throws punches through the driver's side door.

A father of two has been punched in a violent Dandenong North road rage attack. #7News pic.twitter.com/tpeDXql52Q — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 28, 2018

A child can be heard screaming in the background as the attack takes place.

An image of the man has been released on the Greater Dandenong Police Service Facebook page, with police asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Police allege that the passenger of an older model white Commodore sedan with rear spoiler got out of the vehicle he was travelling in and assaulted the driver of another car by hitting him on his head and arm a number of times in the vicinity of Carlton Road, Dandenong North," the statement read.

Anyone who recognises the man is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.