Menu
Login
News

Father fears for missing partner and young son

Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday.
Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday. Contrivbuted / Denis Pierre Josh
Alina Rylko
by

A NORTHERN NSW man is concerned for the welfare of his former partner and young son after the pair went missing from a supermarket at Mullumbimby on Friday.

Retired businessman Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchakij, 41, was at Woolworths at about 12.10pm, yesterday.

Mr Johnson said the family were "shopping for sweets" when Ms Wedchakij left the supermarket's street entrance into a waiting car, with Indiana.

 

Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday.
Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday. Contrivbuted / Denis Pierre Josh

The pair haven't returned home since.

"I'm in extreme shock and crying," Mr Johnson said.

"I wasn't able to fall sleep until 4am last night and I was awake by 6:30am, I can't get it out of my head."

The couple met online six years ago and have faced many relationship and immigration problems since moving in together to Mr Johnson's 30 acre block in Upper Coopers Creek in 2013.

They have lived separated but under the same roof for several months.

 

Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday.
Retired businessman Denis Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son, Indiana, to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchaki , 41, was at Mullumbimby on Friday. Contrivbuted / Denis Pierre Josh

Ms Wedchakij has recently moved on to a new online relationship with an American soldier serving in Afghanistan.

Desperate to see his family Mr Johnson has made a public appeal calling for Ms Wedchakij to get into contact with him and for local police to investigate.

Updates to come.

 

Retired businessman 'Denis' Pierre Johnson is a well-known musician.
Retired businessman 'Denis' Pierre Johnson is a well-known musician. Contrivbuted / Denis Pierre Josh

Topics:  denis pierre johnson missing child mullumbimby sasithorn wedchaki woolworth's

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyrus, Hemsworth leave fans star struck as they shop at IGA

Cyrus, Hemsworth leave fans star struck as they shop at IGA

Fans stalk Hollywood hunk and pop star as they shop at Lennox Head.

DUMB DRIVING: 68% of us admit we do these things

The majority (68%) of NSW drivers admit to potentially dangerous activities whilst behind the wheel of a car, according to finder.com.aus Safe Driving Report including eating take away food (46%), or sending a text message (29%).

Drivers admit to potentially dangerous activities whilst driving

$90,000 for Northern NSW art projects

GRANTED: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival 2017.

Support for a diverse range of artists and organisations

The Byron band that wrote a song with Daft Punk

THE BAND: Parcels are Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

Parcels is touring the single Overnight with a local show this month

Local Partners