Father fears for missing partner and young son

A NORTHERN NSW man is concerned for the welfare of his former partner and young son after the pair went missing from a supermarket at Mullumbimby on Friday.

Retired businessman Pierre Johnson, 66, said the last time he saw his four-year-son to Thai national Sasithorn Wedchakij, 41, was at Woolworths at about 12.10pm, yesterday.

Mr Johnson said the family were "shopping for sweets" when Ms Wedchakij left the supermarket's street entrance into a waiting car, with Indiana.

The pair haven't returned home since.

"I'm in extreme shock and crying," Mr Johnson said.

"I wasn't able to fall sleep until 4am last night and I was awake by 6:30am, I can't get it out of my head."

The couple met online six years ago and have faced many relationship and immigration problems since moving in together to Mr Johnson's 30 acre block in Upper Coopers Creek in 2013.

They have lived separated but under the same roof for several months.

Ms Wedchakij has recently moved on to a new online relationship with an American soldier serving in Afghanistan.

Desperate to see his family Mr Johnson has made a public appeal calling for Ms Wedchakij to get into contact with him and for local police to investigate.

Updates to come.