Father and son admit to drug ring

A FATHER and son will now face sentencing rather than a joint trial on August 3 after admitting in court to running a drug trafficking ring between Cairns and Sydney.

Wieslaw and Bryan Stasiak, aged 69 and 38, appeared via video link with their legal representatives in Cairns Supreme Court on Monday when they pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawfully trafficking the dangerous drug ice.

Wielslaw Stasiak, 67, is the father in a father-and-son drug operation that covered Cairns, Sydney and Gold Coast. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

Bryan also pleaded guilty to possessing mobile phones used in connection with the trafficking and contravening an order in relation to a search warrant about information necessary to access electronic information.

The court heard that while the offences to which the men pleaded guilty occurred between February 2016 and September 2017, both would seek to amend the agreed facts to record that the drug trafficking happened only between March and September in 2017.

Justice Jim Henry said he would await the sentencing hearing in relation to that issue.

