Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Crime

Father accused of baseball bat murder to reappear in court

Adam Daunt
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The father of nine children accused of killing a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been granted an adjournment and will return to court in a month.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, appeared before Lismore Local Court via audio video link as the prosecution sought an adjournment to the case.

Police will allege Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on nearby Churchward Place in the early hours of Thursday, June 6, 2013.

Police will allege about 5.30am on Thursday, June 6, 2013, 29-year-old Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

Police allege that these injuries are the result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike Mr Dalton’s head in what was their third altercation on the night of the incident.

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Lismore Local Court had previously heard last year, that Mr Williams would “defend this case right to the end.”

SEE MORE: Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

Mr Williams’ matter will return to Lismore Local Court on February 15, where he will appear via video link from custody.

goonellabah lismore lismore court lismore court house northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        News The Northern Rivers’ road network remains under severe pressure because of rain, fire and ongoing maintenance.

        New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Premium Content New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Crime Phones have been ringing out as a large number of inmates await their court...

        NEWS CATCH-UP: Two tragic deaths, weather warning and more

        NEWS CATCH-UP: Two tragic deaths, weather warning and more

        News Here are seven stories from across the Northern Rivers you might have missed this...

        ‘New South Wall’ featured in quirky new Lamb Australia ad

        Premium Content ‘New South Wall’ featured in quirky new Lamb Australia ad

        News Tweed and Northern Rivers’ communities will really be able to relate to the great...