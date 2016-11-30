Fate of popular park to be revealed today

Local residents at the Suffolk Park rally to save the village green earlier this month.

FOLLOWING community protests, petitions, and politicians' advocacy, the fate of a piece of public land at Suffolk Park will be revealed today.

North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson are set to make an announcement this afternoon at the village green, on Beech Drive.



They will be joined by Suffolk Park Football Club President Chris Lonergan and Suffolk Park Progress Association Vice President Patsy Brosnan in what is reported to be a positive outcome.

Following a recent rally by Suffolk Park residents to stop the sale of the village green, Council confirmed the land should be secured for community uses, but mayor Simon Richardson stopped short of promising council would buy the land out of Section 94 funds.

Instead he advocated for the land to be gifted to the community by the state government.