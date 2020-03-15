Menu
An announcement will be made tomorrow about the fate of Bluesfest 2020. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
News

Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

Holly Cormack
15th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
FOLLOWING Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement that all gatherings of more than 500 people should be suspended, Northern Rivers locals and nationwide festival-goers immediately wanted to know 'what will happen to Bluesfest?'.

On Friday, Bluesfest organisers took to Facebook to address this concern, saying: "Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, wants all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people to be suspended from Monday amid fears about the spread of the COVID-19."

"We are now awaiting the official requirement from Federal and State authorities on Monday and will update you at that time," the announcement read.

Bluesfest has been showcasing music from around the world since 1990 and attracts more than 100,000 people.

The festival has featured internationally recognised artists including Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Hozier and Angus and Julia Stone.

Several events on the Northern Rivers have already been cancelled, including:

  • Lismore's Songkran Festival - April 5
  • Anniversary Day at New Italy - April 5
  • 116th Maclean Highland Gathering - April 10 and 11

Events currently still going ahead include:

  • Carna Byron Bay - Mar 21
  • Casino racing day - Mar 21
  • Crankfest - April 18
