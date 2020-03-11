Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nuts
Nuts
Food & Entertainment

‘Fat phobias’ keeping nut consumption low

by Cloe Read
11th Mar 2020 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIANS need to increase their consumption of nuts six-fold - or the equivalent of eating an extra nine kilograms a year - to help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, some types of cancer and type 2 diabetes, new research shows.

The University of Wollongong study, published in Public Health Nutrition, found no links between eating nuts and weight gain, however, researchers believe fat phobias may be keeping nut consumption concerningly low.

Just two per cent of Australians were found to eat the recommended 30 grams of nuts a day - about a handful - while 60 per cent did not report eating any nuts.

Lead researcher Dr Elizabeth Neale said the low level of nut consumption was concerning, with the average amount eaten being just 4.6g.

Zara Cauchois, 8, Charlotte Cauchois, 10, and Georgina Cauchois, 8, love their nuts. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Zara Cauchois, 8, Charlotte Cauchois, 10, and Georgina Cauchois, 8, love their nuts. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"We see people falling below the requirements pretty consistently in Australia and other countries as well," she said.

"Some research has been conducted in New Zealand which has a very similar nut intake to Australia and they found some people might not be regularly eating nuts because they don't know about some of the health benefits of eating them regularly or they don't know how to include them in recipes or meals.

"Consumers and even some health professionals are worried that eating nuts could cause weight gain, which could be a reason some people limit their nut intake - our study found eating nuts wasn't associated with increased weight.

"This also aligns with previous research that demonstrates that eating moderate amounts of nuts - for example the recommendation of 30g per day - in a healthy diet doesn't result in weight gain."

Those that ate more nuts were found to have significantly higher intakes of key nutrients including fibre, vitamin E, iron, magnesium and phosphorous.

"The body of scientific evidence shows that, as part of a healthy diet, eating approximately 30 grams of nuts a day is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, some types of cancer and type 2 diabetes," Dr Neale said.

Nuts for Life dietitian Belinda Neville said nuts may "help you resist raiding the cookie jar".

"Nuts are rich in protein, good fats and fibre, which is an essential combination for helping to satisfy hunger and reduce appetite," she said.

Brisbane mother of three Alison Cauchois said she regularly incorporates nuts into her family's diet.

"Nuts are a good source of nutrients and really help with their (children's) growth," she said.

"I make a homemade nut muesli slice and will use nuts during cooking."

More Stories

Show More
cancer diabetes fats fatty foods food health nuts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to bulletproof your business against coronavirus

        premium_icon How to bulletproof your business against coronavirus

        News STAFF absences, supply shortages, changes in demand for products are some of the potential impacts of the virus.

        VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        News Tell us who you think does the best nails in our region

        Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        premium_icon Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        News Lismore Catholic Diocese issues six strict directives to parishes

        Mystery solved as public appeal helps to identify woman

        Mystery solved as public appeal helps to identify woman

        News The 49-year-old is continuing to receive treatment in hospital