Fast paced Rams in form for victory over Lismore

THE Byron Bay Services Club Rams confirmed their recent return to form at the Rec Grounds on Sunday with an emphatic 2-0 victory over table leader South Lismore.

Byron's Reserve grade were again on the losing end of a tough battle, going down 3-0 to the strong South's team. The Rams Reserves played well but were unlucky in front of goal.

The Prems match - as promised - provided 90 minutes of entertaining, high-quality football, with plenty of fast-paced attack and counter attack from both sides.

An exciting and suspenseful first half had spectators breathless with anticipation. Byron had the edge with a powerful and relentless attack led by Diego Vasquez, Lisandro Luaces and stalwart, Jono Pierce but the score remained deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

Both sides took the field for the second half with all guns blazing.

Two minutes into the second session, Vasquez was brought down in the box and strike-mate Luaces put the dot-shot away to finally give Byron a hard-earned lead.

With their top-of-the-table status under threat, the Lismore crew turned up the heat and the battle for dominance became even more intense. Byron responded in kind and, in their best showing of the season, kept the pressure on the visitors.

With 15 minutes on the clock, a flanking run and a superb cross and from an in-form Jono Pierce found Diego Vasquez who sealed the 2-0 win with an unstoppable drive into the Souths net.

While it is difficult to single out any individual Rams player in what was an outstanding team performance, special mention must be made of young midfielders Zac Miletic and Rick Muir for their extraordinary commitment.

The win brings sees the Rams climbing the ladder into fifth spot, five points from new leader Bangalow as the top of the table tightens.

Thursday night has the Byron crew travelling down the coast for a return match with cellar-dwellers Ballina. Reserves kick-off at 6 and the Prems at 8pm.

With no games over the long weekend, the Rams resume the campaign on Tuesday night in Lismore with a grand final replay against arch rivals Richmond Rovers. Games kick off at 6 and 8pm.