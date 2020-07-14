Menu
A new tattoo studio is set to open in Byron Bay.
Business

Fashion icon to open exclusive tattoo studio at Byron

Liana Turner
14th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
BYRON Bay fashion label Afends is set to launch a tattoo studio at its headquarters.

Unit 1 of the brand’s building at 7-17 Brigantine St in Byron Bay’s Arts and Industry Estate had been home to a photography studio.

But a development application was lodged with Byron Shire Council on August 27 last year, seeking to change the permitted use of that space to a tattoo studio.

North Coast tattoo artist Brodie Jackson, who has some 12,000 followers on Instagram, is named on the development application.

The Afends HQ backs onto Bayshore Drive and is also home to a warehouse, outlet store and cafe.

The DA, which related to works estimated to cost $3000, has since been approved by the council and an occupation certificate, which is still pending, was lodged on July 8.

According to documents prepared for the applicant by Matt Walker Town Planning, the property contains a total of five units.

“The application seeks approval for the change of use of part of the ground floor where the photography studio is currently located,” the application said.

The tattoo parlour is to have direct access via Bayshore Drive.

According to the DA, the installation of two sinks was required and the proponent had to “ensure that the floors and surfaces are finished in accordance with the requirements for

premises involving skin penetration”.

The DA said the studio is to operate by appointment only.

byron business byron shire council northern rivers business tattoo artist tattoo studio
Byron Shire News

