Fashion & Beauty

Fashion festival turns the Bay into glamorous runway

By
26th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

THE Byron Bay International Fashion Festival 2018 will showcase more than 20 local, interstate and international designers.

The program will present four runway sessions with film and dance features throughout the day, plus an all-female DJ line-up.

Commissioned by organisers, several dance works will be featured along the runway throughout the event.

The performance pieces express the results of fashion stylist's collaborating with a traditional and contemporary dance company's.

Some of the designers featured will be Nimbin's Pol and Byron Bay's Solsoya, Sahana and Jenny Jazz.

At Elements of Byron, 144 Bayshore Road, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3.30pm. For details visit bbiff.com.au.

 

