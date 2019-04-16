Menu
Login
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Food & Entertainment

Iced coffee supplies dry out

16th Apr 2019 8:38 AM

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.

More Stories

drought farmers union food shopping south australia

Top Stories

    On the road to stardom

    On the road to stardom

    News GETTING into the spirit of Bluesfest at this weekend's busking competition kick off.

    RAY OF HOPE

    RAY OF HOPE

    News Beach emergencies keep services on toes

    Cinematic triple header

    Cinematic triple header

    News Federal film night features local work.

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    News Celebrating survival and service and farewelling a mate