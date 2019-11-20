Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
News

Farmer dies in quad bike crash

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH and SHAUN McMANUS
20th Nov 2019 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 82-year-old Swanston man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash on a rural property in Tasmania's Southern Midlands yesterday.

In a statement this morning, police said the farmer, who was a resident of the Swanston Rd, Swanston property, was herding sheep on a Polaris 4x4 ATV between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

 

 

Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on him.

Emergency services attended the crash and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

 

MORE NEWS:

SENIOR BIKIE ARRESTED IN DRUG RAIDS

HUNT OF ALLEGED ROBBERS' GETAWAY BIKE

HCC HINTS AT SOLUTION TO ILLEGAL METER FEEDING

More Stories

Show More
accident farmer farming quad bike tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Boardriders join in Paddle Out for Bight

        Byron Boardriders join in Paddle Out for Bight

        News BYRON surfers join Patagonia and Sea Shepard to say NO to drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        Three big issues for Byron Council's planning meeting

        premium_icon Three big issues for Byron Council's planning meeting

        News COASTAL Management, 5G and old Byron Hospital are up for discussion.

        Byron Bay surf champion's verdict on the wave of the future

        premium_icon Byron Bay surf champion's verdict on the wave of the future

        News HOW much would you pay for an un-crowded hour on perfect waves?