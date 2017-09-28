Farm for special-needs animals needs a new home, and fast

Krumm the mini dachshund is a disabled dog at the Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden, which needs to find a new home, and quickly. Picture Glenn Hampson.

Krumm the mini dachshund is a disabled dog at the Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden, which needs to find a new home, and quickly. Picture Glenn Hampson.

A famous Hinterland farm faces closure or leaving the Gold Coast entirely unless it can find a new home fast.

The Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden, near Canungra has been caring for special-needs animals for more than five years but is now in need of help of its own.

After two years at its current location, the 25ha land the sanctuary is based on is set to be redeveloped to become housing by its owner, forcing its operator to look for a new location for its 30 cuddly creatures.

Lisa-Jayne Cameron said she was looking at locations between the Sunshine Coast and northern NSW.

"We are now having to look for a new property to lease and potentially buy where the sanctuary can be more secure for the animals," Ms Cameron said.

Lisa-Jayne (LJ) Cameron, of the Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden for special-needs animals, near Canungra, needs help to find a new home. Photo by Richard Gosling

"There just aren't a lot of places which are suitable for what we do.

"Obviously we would like to remain here in the Hinterland but we do not mind given we only have a few weeks before we have to move."

The farm was founded by Ms Cameron and her children after sickness afflicted the family's beloved pet dachshund Mr Waddles.

The small dog was left paralysed by an undiagnosed spinal condition, inspiring Ms Cameron to help other animals in need.

The animals she has cared for include horses, alpacas, goats, sheep, dogs, birds and cats.

One such animal is Charlotte the blind goat.

Charlotte the goat is blind. Picture Glenn Hampson

The site is expected to be redeveloped, but no development application has been made yet to the Scenic Rim Council.

Ms Cameron said a site of more than 20ha was needed to house the animals which range from blind horses to small dogs with spinal problems, including IVDD, an intervertebral disc disease.

Some of the animals stay on as permenant residents at the farm while others are able to be rehabilitated from their conditions and find new homes to live.

Others have arrived after their previous owners have died.

Ms Cameron called on Gold Coasters to help find a new home for the farm and location an appropriate place for it to move.

Nothing stops Krumm the dachshund. With the use of only his front legs and nearly blind Krumm covers the farm like a normal dog. Picture Glenn Hampson

"If someone has a property available or for lease which is suitable I would be hugely grateful for any help we can get," she said.

"There is nowhere else which offers the service we do and while we have a lot people who can help us move the animals, we just need someone who can help us find a home to move to."