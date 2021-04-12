Far North Coast groms take out top spot at surfing comp

Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay, NSW) claimed her second Billabong Oz Grom Cup title, taking out the 10-and-Under Girls division. Photo: Ethan Smith (Surfing NSW)

Nine new champions were crowned at the 2021 Billabong Oz Grom Cup over the weekend, including some legendary talent from the Far North Coast.

The prestigious five-day event – now in its eighth year – ran from April 7 to 11l and catered for over 200 competitors in nine different divisions.

Byron Bay’s very own Leihani Kaloha Zoric claimed her second Billabong Oz Grom Cup title, taking out the 10-and-Under Girls division.

Zoric surfed well beyond her years in the final exchange, nailing an array of beautiful snaps and carves to finish with a giant 16.34 two-wave heat total.

Pheonix Talbot (Yamba, NSW) had an impressive victory in the 8-and-Under Mixed division with a heat total of 10.60. Photo: Ethan Smith (Surfing NSW)

Meanwhile, Pheonix Talbot of Yamba will be heading back home with his head held high after an impressive victory in the 8-and-Under Mixed division with a heat total of 10.60.

The victory confirmed Talbot’s nous in Coffs beach break conditions, with the young up-and-comer taking out the same division in the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp event back in late 2020.

Boys and Girls divisions for the event included 8-and-Under Mixed, 10-and-Under, 12-and-Under, 14-and-Under and 16-and-Under.

Event results:

16-and-Under Boys

1 – Lennix Smith (Barrack Point, NSW)

2 – Eden Hasson (Port Stephens, NSW)

3 – Ty Richardson (Palm Beach, Qld)

4 – Kyan Falvey (Cabarita, NSW)

16-and-Under Girls

1 – Charlotte Mulley (Burleigh Waters, Qld)

2 – Oceanna Rogers (Shell Cove, NSW)

3 – Holly Wishart (Gerringong, NSW)

4 – Imojen Enfield (Port Macquarie, NSW)

14-and-Under Boys

1 – Samuel Lowe (Port Kembla, NSW)

2 – Fletcher Kelleher (Manly, NSW)

3 – Joshua Marsh (Barrack Point, NSW)

4 – Landen Smales (Peregian Beach, Qld)

Juniper Harper (Lennox Head, NSW) placed third in the 14-and-Under Girls 2021 Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Photo: Ethan Smith (Surfing NSW)

14-and-Under Girls

1 – Sierra Kerr (USA)

2 – Shyla Short (Austinmer, NSW)

3 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head, NSW)

4 – Ruby Trew (Manly, NSW)

12-and-Under Boys

1 – Ocean Lancaster (Newcastle, NSW)

2 – Hunter Anderson (Moffatt Beach, Qld)

3 – Ben Zanatta Creagh (Dee Why, NSW)

4 – Caden Francis (Palm Beach, Qld)

12-and-Under Girls

1 – Pipi Taylor (Peregian Beach, Qld)

2 – Avalon Vowels (Scotts Head, NSW)

3 – Charli Hatley (Currumbin, Qld)

4 – Lucy Darragh (Gerringong, NSW)

10-and-Under Boys

1 – Lucas Deffenti (Miami, Qld)

2 – Locana Cullen (Avalon, NSW)

3 – Luca Martin (Coffs Harbour, NSW)

4 – Jaggar Phillips (Maroubra, NSW)

10-and-Under Girls

1 – Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay, NSW)

2 – Talia Tebb (Kincumber, NSW)

3 – Malia Watson (Tweed Heads, NSW)

4 – Henley Smith (Suffolk Park, NSW)

8-and-Under Mixed

1 – Pheonix Talbot (Yamba, NSW)

2 – Sage Lewis (Sandy Beach, NSW)

3 – Jaya Suhendra (Byron Bay, NSW)

4 – Bali Dobson (Byron Bay, NSW)