Fans shocked by MasterChef star’s real age

MasterChef's Poh Ling Yeow's huge fanbase are often commenting on her youthfulness.

However, they were still stunned to discover the chef is 47-years-old, noting that she looks at least ten years younger.

On Tuesday, Poh uploaded a gorgeous selfie to Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

"47 last Friday. Celebrated with popiah, Mee Siam and ice kachang at the folks' place. Quiet and small the way I like it," she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans are stunned with Poh's age as she celebrates her birthday.



Fans were quick to flood the comments with compliments and praise.

"Poh you ageless beauty! Happy birthday! X" one fan wrote.

"No way! If you said 27, I would've believed you!"

"Wow! I thought you were at least 10 years younger than that!" said another.

"As IF you are 47?!" another wrote along with a shocked-face emoji.

"You can still pass as a teenager. Sunny outlook, kind and happy face," another added.

"Sorry I think you had a typo; you mean 37 right?!"

"There's no way you're 47?!?!"

"You are so eternally youthful Poh."

"47 seems to agree with you. Happy birthday."

The star's birthday comes after she sat down for a candid interview for Stan Grant's One Plus One on Monday night.

Poh spoke about her heritage with journalist Stan Grant. Picture: ABC.



In the interview, she discussed in length her relationship with her heritage and self-identity.

"I've never really identified with being female or Asian or anything. I really just want to do interesting things," Poh revealed.

"I think being in the media, it's something I really fought hard to break down... people will think that they like you and they're very quick to decide why without really digging deep."

Poh said that she once felt "cultural guilt", but she's now happy and proud to be an immigrant.

"I'm really comfortable with that now, being a product of what my parents have done, they bought me here, I'm a migrant, I love a lot of my [Chinese Malaysian] culture but I don't feel an impulse to identify hugely with it," she said.

"For me, it's all about moving forward and about creativity and absorbing what's around me."

Originally published as Fans shocked by MasterChef star's real age