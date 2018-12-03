Lisa Wilkinson’s ‘amazing’ photo of Robert Irwin

IT'S not surprising that Robert Irwin looks a lot like his dad, Steve. But seriously, the likeness is uncanny.

After interviewing the Irwin's on The Sunday Project, Lisa Wilkinson took to Instagram to share a side by side photo of the youngest Irwin and his dad who died 12 years ago.

"That's Robert on the left and his dad Steve around the same age on the right," Wilkinson wrote in the caption. "Amazing."

Robert Irwin on the left and dad Steve on the right.

The photo attracted hundreds of comments, including, "I swore I was looking at two photos of Robert", "Spitting image," and "Uncanny!"

Last night Robert, 15, told Wilkinson on The Sunday Project that he still has a strong connection to Steve.

"I feel closest to Dad when I'm working with the animals that he really loved," he said.

And just like his dad, Robert's a passionate conservationist who regularly appears on US TV to spread his message.

He's appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon several times in the last two years with his most recent appearance in which he scared the daylights out of Kevin Hart racking up more than 20 million views since September.