Often keeping it real on Instagram, Abbie Chatfield has once again earned praise for showing her real body in a bikini.
Celebrity

Fans praise real bikini photo from star

by Bianca Mastroianni
26th Jan 2021 10:29 AM

Fans have praised reality star Abbie Chatfield for being incredibly real on Instagram.

The I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here star recently posted a few bikini snaps on Instagram, showing how different her body can look at different angles.

"The photo I took v how I looked taking it (while yelling 'YES GIRLS')," Abbie captioned the photo, adding, "My friends (are) hot."

"This might be the best thing you've ever posted," former Big Brother star Tully Smyth commented.

Fans applauded this real picture of Abbie. Picture: Instagram
The star wanted to show Instagram vs. Reality. Picture: Instagram
"Sign of true friendship," another follower wrote.

"Love this. Can relate," another added. "The hero we need," someone else joked.

Many fans often praise Abbie for being "relatable" and "refreshing".

While on the Channel 10 show I'm a Celeb, Abbie has been making headlines for her romance with fellow contestant Ash Williams.

In a recent episode, however, Ash quickly dropped his affections for Abbie when newcomer Alli Simpson entered the jungle.

Abbie called out Ash on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Abbie called out Ash on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After watching the love triangle unfold on TV, the former Bachelor star hit back on her Instagram Stories, saying it hurt to "feel like I was spoken about as though I am an inconvenience - easily discarded".

She called the rejection a "kick in the guts" after she had already been unlucky in love on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise.

"You think your love life is bad? Imagine consistently being second best on national TV," she said.

