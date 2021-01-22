Fans go crazy over Hemsworth photo detail

Uber-ripped Byron Bay king Chris Hemsworth has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest holiday snaps taken via a drone.

The 37-year-old actor has been sharing photos from a family getaway at Lord Howe Island this week before getting stuck into filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, today sharing a gallery of drone photos to Instagram to the delight of followers.

But many have been left simply astonished by how clearly you can see the star's abs even from a long distance.

Flocking to comment on Hemsworth's famous physique, one fan wrote: "I think you can see Chris' abs from space!"

"You can see his abs from a mile away," another fan added with a laughing emoji.

Many also pointed out that Hemsworth's wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, 44, could give her husband a run for his money in the muscle department.

The mother-of-three flaunted her sensational figure in a bikini top and shorts on the rocky beach.

Do you have tickets to Elsa Pataky's gun show?

"Can we just take a minute and take in how shredded Chris' wife is. Damn!" one follower wrote.

Another said: "Look at those guns! I'm not talking about yours, Chris."

It's not the first time the couple have wowed fans with their fit bods.

Over the weekend, Pataky shared a different series of photos from their holiday with friends and family, showing off the stunning scenery of their surrounds.

"So great to come back to this amazing paradise! @visitlordhoweisland #holydaysandfriends @australia," the actress wrote as her caption.

Chris and Elsa share three children: daughter India Rose, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6. The celebrity couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in December, posting a series of throwback shots to social media to mark the occasion.

One throwback showed Elsa beaming as she held onto their three children.

Another picture showed Chris and Elsa enjoying a romantic dinner for two at Frida's Field restaurant, near their home in Byron Bay.

Chris wrote, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"

"Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth," his wife added.

Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia alongside Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Originally published as Fans go crazy over Hemsworth photo detail