Fans go wild at leak of Spice Girls reunion plans

IT APPEARS a Spice Girls reunion is mere days away - but (surprise, surprise) without Victoria Beckham.

After almost a full year of umming and ahhing, finally the Spice Girls look set to announce their plans for a four-piece reunion tour - but their big announcement has been trumped thanks to what appears to be an accidental leak from outside Spice HQ.

Eagle-eyed fans today noticed the line-up for the November 10 episode of UK chat show The Jonathan Ross Show had been uploaded to the website of TV channel ITV.

Ross is a longtime friend of the group, having cameo'd in their sadly-not-Oscar-nominated 1997 film Spice World.

"This week on The Jonathan Ross Show, in a TV exclusive, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner will be chatting together on the sofa. Plus, the hilarious John Bishop, and international pop icon Kylie Minogue, who'll also be performing a duet with Jack Savoretti," the blurb for the episode trumpets.

Note the lack of the artists formerly known as Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, in that Spicey line-up.

The group’s surprise February catch-up made headlines worldwide.

It's a pretty low-key way to announce the reunion fans have been waiting all year to see, ever since all five girls met up in February and teased that they were looking at new opportunities since then.

But another statement above the blurb suggests that perhaps the "big reveal" wasn't meant to be made public just yet:

"The information contained herein is embargoed from all press, online, social media, non-commercial publication or syndication - in the public domain - until Tuesday 6 November 2018," it states.

Uh … yeah, good luck with that.

The apparent confirmation that a four-piece pop reunion is imminent has been met with a mixed reaction from fans today - a lot of excitement, but some bemoaning that they need five for the power of Spice:

Rumour has it the four-piece will soon announce plans for a 2019 tour - but will they visit Australia this time, after the group's 2007-8 reunion "world tour" ended before they could play their planned Sydney date? Time will tell …