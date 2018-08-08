Flasher explains why he did it

Police said Grant had a “brazen” disregard for others. Picture: Supplied

Police said Grant had a “brazen” disregard for others. Picture: Supplied

A FATHER who flashed female joggers along Sydney's popular Bay Run has been sentenced to at least eight months in jail and will be placed on a three-year good behaviour bond when released.

Andrew James Grant - who was arrested after a police hunt for a man with "prominent front teeth" which led to him being dubbed the "fanged flasher" - pleaded guilty in June to four counts of stalking and intimidation, two acts of indecency, and one count of common assault. In Central Local Court today, magistrate Beverley Schurr sentenced Grant to 17 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight months, and an additional three-year good behaviour bond requiring supervision and sexual assault counselling.

Ms Schurr backdated the 29-year-old's sentence to his arrest on March 6, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in November.

One offence occurred in February 2016 while the six others were committed between January and February 2018.

Grant was given eight months. Picture: Supplied

Grant, who appeared via video link, told the court he was "ashamed and deeply remorseful".

He said he'd failed as a son, partner, father to a newborn, and as a member of the community.

"I've imposed my deluded thoughts on innocent people … I had absolutely no right to do so and it was totally unacceptable," he said.

"I understand my actions had a very negative impact and caused great distress. I am truly sorry."

Police prosecutor Jamie Palmer argued Grant's offending had escalated and demonstrated a "brazen" disregard for others.

"This is an area where women go to exercise, where families go to exercise," Ms Palmer said on Wednesday.

"He created an element of fear for the community that they were not safe to do so.

"These women who were approached … had to run to safety. They were scared. They were concerned about what was going to happen."