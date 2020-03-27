Fancy some sanitiser with your gin?

Keeping things clean: Cape Byron Distillery now producing their own hand sanitiser for medical professions and the public.

Cape Byron Distillery are adapting to meet the staggering demand in the current COVID-19 climate by producing a high quality, alcohol based, natural sanitiser for both health professionals and the community.

Co-Founder and Distiller Eddie Brook said the distillery prides itself on being able to produce a quality product in such a time of need.

“We will be doing everything we can to meet the demand,” he said.

Pamela Brook B.D. Sc MBA (Co-founder of Brookfarm & Cape Byron Distillery) developed the sanitiser by using all natural ingredients including: 70 per cent ethanol, bi-products of the production of Brookie’s Gin, UV & charcoal filtered Mt Warning Spring Water, vegetable glycerine, aloe vera and citrus oil.

Brookie’s hand/surface sanitiser is bottled at 70 per cent volume by ethanol, above the minimum recommended alcohol strength for sanitiser, according to the World Health Organisation and medical professionals.

The distillery has access to high proof ethanol, essential for creating hand and surface sanitiser and the production of this product means there will be consistent employment for the Brookie’s team amid the closure of the cellar door and all hospitality venues around Australia.

The team have been inundated with requests since reaching out to the medical community.

“We will be supplying larger containers of sanitiser to the local medical professions, doctors, hospitals and care workers,” Mr Brook said.

“We are prioritising supply to many health organisations within the local community and will be initially releasing our first batch to some of our current Brookie’s Gin retailers and other local businesses in the Northern Rivers.

“We understand the urgent need in the community, and we will be doing all we can to meet this demand during these testing times.”

Medical services in need are directed to contact sanitiser@capebyrondistillery.com.

The sanitiser will be available in 500ml recyclable bottles online via their website,

www.capebyrondistillery.com and local retailers and pharmacies for RRP $14.99.

Enquires can be made to sanitiser@capebyrondistillery.com.

Lord Byron Distillery is also using its facilities to made hand sanitiser, made from natural ingredients, to meet growing demand.

Lord Byron Distillery owner Brian Restall said he felt they could “reduce the fear and anxiety in the local community by making it available”.

Tumbulgum-based gin and rum producers Husk Distillers, behind the famed Ink Gin, have put a pause on cellar door tours and table bookings in light of COVID-19 restrictions but their bottle shop is open and they’re also making and selling hand sanitiser.

Husk has foreshadowed a local food and drink delivery service and bottled cocktailed being made available soon.