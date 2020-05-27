Family recipe inspires distiller’s new limited-edition gin

The latest offering from the highly-awarded Cape Byron Distillery, 'Shirl the Pearl', is a bright, citrusy and uplifting number which pairs the natural acidity and mild bitterness of Australian kumquats with the unique flavour profile of Brookie's Byron Dry Gin.

RIGHT on cue as dinner parties are once more, a new gin has hit the market.

Inspired by a generational Brook family recipe, Eddie Brook has produced a limited-edition kumquat gin that every enthusiast will be jumping to add to their bar cart.

"This Gin is an ode to my Grandma who was known to her friends and family as 'Shirl the Pearl'," Eddie said.

"My Mum (Pam) would tell me stories of Shirl's notorious Kumquat Gin that was broken out at various cocktail and dinner parties. This spirit is truly special and I'm sure Shirl would approve.

"'Shirl the Pearl', was a pocket rocket! Standing at 4ft 11" with a mop of curly hair which turned completely white by age twenty-five.

"Shirl was an adventurer, skier and one of Australia's first female Tiger Moth pilots - she also

knew her way around a bottle of gin!."

Patiently steeping kumquats, picked from her front yard, into gin until the clear liquid turned golden, Shirl's highly anticipated medly would be revealed at cocktail parties and family celebrations.

Eddie's mother Pam has fond childhood memories of being tasked to individually prick each Kumquat ready for Shirl's concoction.

With bright notes of orange blossom, mandarin and marmalade 'Shirl the Pearl' makes for an uplifting tipple whether you're shaking up a citrusy sour or leveraging the sweet acidity for a modern twist on a classic cocktail.

The elevated flavour profile allows for a break from the traditional gin mould - try it in a Breakfast Martini, Spritz or stirred down in a Negroni.

For those looking to keep it simple, 'Shirl the Pearl' can enhance a traditional G&T, or be served in replace of limoncello at the end of a family dinner.

'Shirl the Pearl' is available exclusively from Thursday, 28th May at Cape Byron Distillery's Cellar Door and their online store.

Cellar Door tasting sessions are currently limited to weekends, bookings essential.

To book a tasting session, or to purchase a limited edition 'Shirl the Pearl' head over to capebyrondistillery.com.