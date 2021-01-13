Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
News

Family ‘overcome’ as community smash Eva’s fundraiser target

Adam Daunt
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Overwhelming community support has helped the family of the Evans Head girl involved in a serious car accident reach their fundraising goal with money still pouring in.

Eva suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on January 3.

The seven year old was flown to the Queensland Children’s hospital with serious injuries to her head and has only recently come out of the intensive care unit.

Eva’s Road to Recovery Go Fund Me campaign has bypassed its initial total of $5,000 dollars and is on track to achieve its revised target of $7,000 dollars thanks to community donations.

Campaign organiser Leonie Bell posted an update on the page saying Eva is now out of the intensive care unit but there is a long road ahead.

“Eva is now out of ICU and in recovery she is showing some really positive signs, she still has a long road ahead of her with her physical injuries and the impact from the trauma to her head but things are improving day by day,” the post read.

“The family have been told once they are home they are going to need a wheelchair and other equipment to assist Eva and they will need to make modifications to their home for these requirements.”

Donate to Eva’s Road to Recovery campaign here.

SEE MORE: Child injured in serious accident at Evans Head

evans head go fund me go fund me page northern rivers community northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1400+ fines in just 9 days: Illegal campers invade Byron

        Premium Content 1400+ fines in just 9 days: Illegal campers invade Byron

        News "A freeloader is someone who takes something and gives nothing in return and that is just what these vanpackers are doing."

        Dad-of-nine back in court over G'bah baseball bat murder

        Premium Content Dad-of-nine back in court over G'bah baseball bat murder

        Crime Lismore Local Court had previously heard the man plans to defend this case until...

        Spike in COVID testing, extra staff called in

        Premium Content Spike in COVID testing, extra staff called in

        News Health district thanks those who got tested over the weekend

        ’BEST NEWS’: Lismore Speedway plans massive night of racing

        Premium Content ’BEST NEWS’: Lismore Speedway plans massive night of racing

        News Production sedans will be another class on a fast card for the racing at Lismore...