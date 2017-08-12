News

Families' dreams destroyed in failed 'alternative community'

Alina Rylko
| 12th Aug 2017 8:48 AM
TURNING AWAY: Sarah Kirkwood at her dream family home site in Mt Burrell, before the collapse of the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community.
TURNING AWAY: Sarah Kirkwood at her dream family home site in Mt Burrell, before the collapse of the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A COUPLE with four children who saved $40,000 for a home deposit, dreaming of one day owning a rural property, have been left living in a caravan following the collapse of the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community at Mt Burrell.

The couple claim they invested in the Global Awakening Intentional Community - later named Bhula Bhula - after hearing about the idyllic community land-share project on Facebook two years ago.

RELATED: "Living in a nightmare”: Failed 'Intentional Community' serves as a warning

"They pitched dreams of living off the land and community living,” Tamati Kirkwood said.

"We were drawn to the concept of living sustainably, self-sufficient, off-grid, and working together with like minded people.”

Victims of the Bhula bhula Intentional Community scheme in Tweed Valley are Sarah and Tamati Kirkwood, with their children Rangimarie, 2, Wiremu, 5, Zachary, 7 and Manaaki, 15.
Victims of the Bhula bhula Intentional Community scheme in Tweed Valley are Sarah and Tamati Kirkwood, with their children Rangimarie, 2, Wiremu, 5, Zachary, 7 and Manaaki, 15. Jamie Hanson

The couple sold their Perth home, borrowed a caravan and left WA for Tweed, after purchasing their share at Mt Burrell in July 2015. They expected three hectares of private land for their use.

"Once we arrived, it felt so real,” Mr Kirkwood said.

"We were there, making compost bins, tending to the fruit trees, taking barbed wire down, fixing the tractor and slashing the property, and the children claimed a small place to play.

We felt like we were home.”

When the community collapsed in 2016, Mr Kirkwood took over as director of the Wollumbin Horizons Pty Ltd "to try and right the ship”.

HOME: Tamati Kirkwood sold his Perth home for a share in the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community.
HOME: Tamati Kirkwood sold his Perth home for a share in the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community. Contributed

But he was unable to resolve problems plaguing the community, including infighting, unauthorised development, and financial strain.

Mrs Kirkwood claimed of the 20-or so unit holders, some paid up to $160,000 and now want refunds.

"It would be amazing if we were fully paid out. If that happened, their next projects would have my blessing as it would be proof of their good intentions,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Living in a nightmare': failed community leaves families broke

'Living in a nightmare': failed community leaves families...

A failed shared-living "Intentional Community" on the Northern Rivers serves as a warning to potential investors of alternative housing schemes.

Conscripts and Neighsayers to be a permanent part of club

Ceramic artist Sue Fraser with one of her masterpieces.

A generous gift of five ceramic sculptures has been gifted

PHOTOS: Race to rescue yacht caught on reef near Byron Bay

Stricken yacht on Kings Beach, Broken Head.

Owners, police work to save racing yacht

Heard it through the grapevine in Byron

SWEET GIFT: Actress Amber Heard with the picture of Sugar the rabbit given to her by Byron Bay street artist, Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi.

Byron street artists gives Amber Heard a sweet gift

Local Partners

'Dog rage' incident sparked Xavier Rudd’s alleged assault

IT WAS a beautiful morning at New Brighton beach when an argument over dogs is alleged to have ended with musician Xavier Rudd pushing a man in his 60s.

Byron fighting Australia's rising emissions

Reduce greenhouse gas emission for climate change and sustainable development

Australia's pollution levels kicking Byron Shire into action

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Young people on stage at Brunswick Heads

ALMOST FAMOUS: Beth is one of the youngest members of the Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre.

They will be performing two original theatre pieces

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk phoned the Gold Coast Bulletin to defend the reputation of his Hollywood actress girlfriend Amber Heard.

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

Weeks before his arrival in Gladstone, Illy has released a new song.

Majestic first look at The Crown season two

Burden or privilege? Claire Foy and Matt Smith in a scene from season two of The Crown.

The Crown season two’s first look trailer and release date.

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!