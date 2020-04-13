Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TAG (left) and Viola Hildred enjoying their backyard Easter egg hunt. Picture: April Photography Studio
TAG (left) and Viola Hildred enjoying their backyard Easter egg hunt. Picture: April Photography Studio
Lifestyle

Families adapt to Easter in isolation

Cassandra Glover
13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS FAMILIES were urged to stay inside this Easter, many people had to give up their Easter traditions and find new ways to stay entertained throughout the long weekend.

Kaitlyn and Rian Cherry and their three children George, 5, Bill, 3, Maggie, 1, are breaking a five year Easter tradition this year by staying in self-isolation.

Mrs Cherry said her family would normally leave their Cecil Plains property and head to Roma for Easter in the Country.

"It's a family tradition - this is the first time we haven't been out since we've had kids," Mrs Cherry said.

"It's odd not seeing people and taking place in the activities out in Roma.

"Everyone has had to break their tradition, I keep remembering it's not just us.

"We will be back out in Roma next year, I'm missing our friends and family."

Mrs Cherry said the kids would still take place in an Easter egg hunt.

 

George, Bill, and Maggie Cherry with their Easter buckets from Bizzy Designs.
George, Bill, and Maggie Cherry with their Easter buckets from Bizzy Designs.

Highfields resident April Hildred said it was a much quieter Easter for her family this year.

"The big thing we always do for Easter is we go to church on Friday and Sunday, so we'll be watching church in our loungeroom instead," Mrs Hildred said.

"It's really cool they're able to screen it on their website."

Mrs Hildred said she would normally have family over to celebrate, but this year it would be spent with just her husband Alan and two children TAG, 4, and Viola, 2.

"We'll be having an Easter egg hunt in the backyard," she said.

"There's not as much chocolate this year because of the kids sugar high at home."

easter egg hunt easter holidays toowoomba coronavirus toowoomba easter
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        premium_icon Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        News FROM crowdsurfing mums to changing nappies, we talk to one Parkway Drive fan who caught the free screening of the documentary, now been slated for a full release in...

        DA lodged for proposed $1.5 million townhouse development

        premium_icon DA lodged for proposed $1.5 million townhouse development

        Council News THE proposal includes the demolition of an existing home on the property.

        Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        premium_icon Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        News DELIVERY of the 2020 influenza vaccine have commenced for eligible people under the...

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good...