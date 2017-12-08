Menu
Falls fund instrumental in school's future

Anna Coelho from Mullumbimby Public School P&C, Prinicipal David Lees, Brandon Saul Director Falls Festival Byron and students from Mullumbimby Public School.
Anna Coelho from Mullumbimby Public School P&C, Prinicipal David Lees, Brandon Saul Director Falls Festival Byron and students from Mullumbimby Public School.

MULLUMBIMBY Public School students got the chance make some rock and roll moves when director of Falls Festval Brandon Saul dropped in on Friday to announce the recipients of the Falls Festival Community Fund recipients.

The School was among recipients included Burringbar Community Association Inc, Shaping Outcomes (Byron Bay), WIRES (Northern Rivers) and Crabbes Creek Community Hall.

"Receiving a Community Grant from Falls will greatly assist us in supporting the emergence of the musical soul of Mullumbimby Public School, and is much appreciated by our school community and beyond” said Principal David Lees.

Every year The Falls Music & Arts Festival in each location (Lorne, Marion Bay and Byron) puts $1 from each ticket sold into a Falls Festival Community Fund that is then distributed to a range of local organisations.

"Our local community is full of people who work tirelessly, usually on a volunteer basis, for small organisations and groups that contribute hugely to the well-being of the whole,” says Brandon Saul, Falls Festival Byron Director "Falls Festival is thrilled to be able to provide them some support and acknowledgement through the Community Fund.”

Byron Shire News

