FALLS 17/18- What's so funny about peace, love and Daryl?

FRONT ROW: No barrier to having fun at North Byron Parklands.

FRONT ROW: No barrier to having fun at North Byron Parklands. Lyn McCarthy

HAVE we witnessed the coming of age of a new, more highly evolved generation of festival-goer at Falls 2017/18?

The capacity crowd of 25,000 threw their arms around each other and sang Horses along with 70s and 90s pop icon Daryl Braithwaite, played in the mud good naturedly after Monday evening's sudden deluge and, according to festival director Brandon Saul, even paid particular attention to recycling correctly.

"And it may seem a small thing to say, but they were incredibly polite to each other,” Mr Saul told ABC Local Radio.

Photos View Photo Gallery

On the first day it was not Flume or Thundamentals that the crowd was talking about, it was Daryl.

And they all wanted to hear The Horses, Daryl Braithwaite's 1990 cover of the song released by American star Ricky Lee Jones in 1989.

Almost 30 years later, and about to turn 69 on January 11, Braithwaite was the highlight of the first day of the Byron leg of the music festival.

It was a special moment shared by the thousands who descended into the Valley Stage to see his show with friends and families singing the iconic song out loud.

Half an hour before going on stage, Braithwaite discussed The Horses, surfing in Byron in the 1960s and his new music project with Northern Star entertainment editor Javier Encalada.

"I know the song has had longevity, but even on Saturday when we did the Lorne (Victoria) leg of Falls, our first ever Falls experience, and these people were young, they could be my grandchildren, and they sang it, they sang it loud,” Braithwaite said.

"As soon as the song started the whole place went bang! and we thought 'my God'. After doing this for so long, to have this kind of reaction and acceptance, it's quite phenomenal.

"I get emails and messages on social media asking me to play it at weddings and funerals.

"I recently went to the funeral of a friend of mine and they played The Horses because she loved it so much.”

Braithwaite also spoke of some of his earliest gigs in Byron Bay with Sherbet.

"I surf so our big trips away were always to Byron. We came up here in 1965 and we camped in the car down at The Pass, which now is unthinkable,” he said.

"We were only 16 or 17. We absolutely loved it. We came from Coogee in Sydney so Byron was 'the' place.”

English band Glass Animals, currently touring to promote the release of their second album How to Be a Human Being, was the music highlight of the second day.

Glass Animals are an indie rock band from Oxford consisting of Dave Bayley (lead vocals, guitar), Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys, backing vocals), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys, backing vocals), and Joe Seaward (drums).

Bayley's energy on stage was captivating at Falls, connecting with the crowds, but having fun himself, dancing like piggies in the mud.

The large storm hit on Monday 6.30pm, when Australian band Dune Rats were at the Valley Stage.

The rain became persistent and hit hard but, as any Australian festival goer knows, if summer gives you rain, you make a mud slide.

It was a slippery slope kind of situation with organisers stepping in after the rain stopped at 7.30pm tosecure the area and end the muddy games.

Rain was also predicted again for the final day which saw headliners Angus and Julia Stone, Liam Gallagher, Peking Duk and the The Kooks wrap it all up for another year.