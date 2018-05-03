Fae earns council award

POSITIVE: Fai Flick winner of council's positive aging award with Che Devlin in the Gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant ahead of last year's Biggest Morning Tea.

POSITIVE: Fai Flick winner of council's positive aging award with Che Devlin in the Gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant ahead of last year's Biggest Morning Tea. Christian Morrow

BYRON Shire community stalwart Fae Flick has been recognised with the Byron Shire Council's Positive Ageing Award.

Mrs Flick was presented with the award during a ceremony at the Byron Community Centre recently.

"The aim of the Positive Ageing Award is to recognise people in the community who, while getting older in years, are still fit and active in the community and Fae Flick is a great role model for not only seniors, but people of all ages,” Byron Bay Shire Council acting general manager Mark Arnold said.

Seventy-five-year-old Fae was born in the Ewingsdale area and is well known for her community service.

Mr Arnold said Mrs Flick's active lifestyle would put many people half her age to shame.

"Not only does Fae continue to work and manage the family farm she is a keen gardener, does pilates and loves to travel,” he said.

"Importantly though, Fae's willingness to volunteer is a great example for other people in the Byron Shire.”

Mrs Flick founded the Ewingsdale Biggest Morning Tea event 10 years ago and continues to co-ordinate the annual event which raises funds for the Cancer Council.

This year's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser will be staged at the Fig Tree Restaurant in Ewingsdale. from 10am on May 22.

Mrs Flick is also a volunteer at Byron Bay's Anglican Op Shop, which she helped establish, and is actively involved in the Ewingsdale Progress Association and the Ewingsdale Public Hall Association.