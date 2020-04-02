Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 9:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        premium_icon Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        Breaking Scott Morrison says children are expected to return to classrooms after the looming school holidays if parents are unable to provide home learning.

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        premium_icon Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        Crime Decision to take a lunch break leads to date with the magistrate.

        REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        News Local police are enforcing new laws to ensure people stay at home