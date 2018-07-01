Menu
Green and purple figs are easy to grow in your backyard.
Lifestyle

Fabulous figs a hardy choice for your garden

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
1st Jul 2018 12:00 PM

Whether you love purple, brown or green-skinned figs, they're a delicious sweet fruit to grow at home, with fruit maturing during late summer and autumn.

Figs are hardy, deciduous trees that can grow up to 5m tall or there are dwarf varieties that are much smaller, about 1.5m, that are perfect for smaller gardens and pots.

You can also espalier figs across a wall, so they take up very little horizontal space.

They like a warm, sunny spot that receives at least six hours of sunshine a day. Most figs are self-fertile so don't need another fig to produce fruit.

Potted figs are available for planting during winter. To give your new fig a great start, enrich the soil in the planting hole with some Dynamic Lifter and water in well after planting.

In cool areas, protect young fig trees from frosts and keep the soil moist, particularly during the fruiting season.

Reapply fertiliser every six to eight weeks from spring to autumn to help promote healthy growth and a great harvest.

angie thomas figs gardening
The Sunshine Coast Daily

