Bizarre flag gaffe robs Ricciardo

Canadian model Winnie Harlow waved the chequered flag at the Canadian Grand Prix on Monday morning.

DANIEL Ricciardo set the timesheets alight with his final tour of the track at the Canadian Grand Prix to claim the race's fastest lap.

Or so he thought.

He would later learn he was actually robbed of the honour - not by Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel - but by Canadian model Winnie Harlow.

Harlow had the privilege of waving the chequered flag to bring her home nation's Grand Prix to a close on Monday morning after 70 laps.

She waved it after 69.

Despite the field of drivers recognising the mistake and racing until the end, race stewards determined the final two laps of the race to be void, and wiped them from the record.

Although the decision didn't change any positions, it did erase the fastest lap of the race by Ricciardo, much to his horror.

He was informed during a live interview on Sky Sports and refused to believe he was robbed of the fastest lap until presenter Simon Lazenby and Nico Rosberg received confirmation.

It's understood Harlow wasn't responsible for the gaffe, with the model taking to social media after the race saying she was told by stewards to wave the flag.

She added: "I'm so grateful no one was hurt!"

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz said 'early indications' from Formula One Management confirm it wasn't Harlow's fault.

"There is a bit of controversy about celebrities and non-race marshals signalling the end of the race because it leads to chaos like this," he said.

"The chaos it leads to is that the race is classified now at lap 68. The rules say that if there is confusion like this, the race then has to be classified two laps before.

"Because the race is classified on lap 68 and not 70, as it should have been, the fastest lap goes to Max Verstappen, who did a 1:13.864 on lap 65, not Daniel Ricciardo who did a faster lap on lap 70."