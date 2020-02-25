Menu
‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

