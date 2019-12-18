‘F--k I hate court’: man accused of filming magistrate

A BALLINA man accused of filming in a Lismore Courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media is expected to attend court next month.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police will allege Mr Blazley had been using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F‒ ‒ k I hate court" across the video.

His solicitor Vince Boss asked the court for an adjournment so he can speak with his client.

"I've tried to contact him but can't … but this is the first time the matter is before the court," Mr Boss said.

Mr Blazley's matter is expected to return to Lismore Local Court on January 13 for mention.