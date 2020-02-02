Menu
L-R: Screenworks Screen Composing Bootcamp mentors Matt Blackman, Amanda Brown, Tim Count, Petra Salsjo?.
News

‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

Cath Piltz
2nd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
SCREENWORKS' annual Screen Composing Bootcamp is designed to support the professional development of four regionally-based composers.

Now in its third year, this is the first time the program has been opened to composers from anywhere in regional Australia.

The program is delivered by Ballina-based Screenworks with support from APRA AMCOS.

Professional screen composers Amanda Brown (Babyteeth, The Secrets She Keeps), Northern Rivers' Matt Blackman (No Activity, Mr Black), Tim Count (Surfing The Menu, 3rd Night) and Petra Salsjo (Miro, The Telegram Man) will provide one-on-one mentoring to the four selected participants.

The mentors will assist with skills development as well as provide opportunities to increase the experience and confidence of the participants in order to advance their capacity for composing music for the screen.

Participants will travel to shadow their mentor in their studios, meet with other professional composers, attend meetings and immerse themselves in the business of screen composing.

Screenworks CEO, Ken Crouch, explained the importance of the program.

"The Screen Composing Bootcamp provides an extraordinary opportunity for four emerging regional composers to connect with the screen industry," he said.

"We are excited to have opened up applications to all of regional Australia, giving selected participants who would not otherwise have the opportunity, the chance to be exposed to pathways and experiences which could advance their careers."

APRA AMCOS' manager of screen, Greg Moore, said they were thrilled to once again support Screenworks with their screen composing boot camp for regional composers.

"I always look forward to seeing (and hearing) the fantastic outcomes that this tailored mentorship program produces year after year," he said.

Screenworks and APRA AMCOS acknowledge the need to address the gender imbalance within the Australian and New Zealand music industry.

To help address the significant under-representation of women working as screen composers, at least 50 per cent of the selected participants will be female.

Applications close at noon on March 1.

To apply, visit screenworks.com.au.

