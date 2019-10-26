Extraordinary offer by Aussie ISIS brides

The wives of ISIS fighters currently housed in a Syrian refugee camp have reportedly made an extraordinary offer to the Australian Government. Picture: ABC Four Corners

The wives of ISIS fighters currently housed in a Syrian refugee camp have reportedly made an extraordinary offer to the Australian Government. Picture: ABC Four Corners

THE wives of ISIS fighters housed in a Syrian refugee camp have formally offered to be placed under a strict control regime if they are allowed to return to Australia.

The offer, made by Australian ISIS wives - who understood to be from Melbourne and Sydney, was presented this week through lawyers representing up to 11 women and 25 children held in the Al-Hawl camp in Syria.

The offer would require all women and children older than 14-years-old to be restricted from associating with certain people, barred from using social media, visiting specific locations and meet the requirements of strict reporting and curfews - if they are accepted home.

The wives of ISIS fighters currently housed in a Syrian refugee camp have reportedly made an extraordinary offer to the Australian Government. Picture: ISIS brides talking to ABC’s Four Corners

The offer made does not exclude the risk of them being prosecuted or charged for any offences they may have committed, with the Australian Federal Police still to retain powers to start investigations.

The proposal was penned to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne earlier in the week.

It is understood that the government is yet to respond, with Mr Dutton failing to answer questions on Friday.

The lawyer representing the 36 women and children, Sarah Condon, from Stary Norton Halphen law firm, further revealed that there may be others in the camp willing to make the same offer to the Australian government.

"We have proposed the imposition of control orders on our clients on a consent basis … this significant offer would allay any security concerns raised by government ministers as the primary reason not to repatriate these Australians…," Ms Condon told The Australian.

"Control orders have been used effectively in the past, imposing significant restrictions on a person's right and liberties without them being charged, prosecuted and found guilty of a criminal offence."

Mr Dutton has suggested that DNA testing would be required to verify whether the women and children were in fact Australian. He also said that bringing them home would be a significantly difficult task.

"There are some people who may claim to be Australian citizens... we don't whether they are," Mr Dutton told 3AW Radio on Tuesday.

"You would need DNA testing and you'd need other checks to be made... but it is an incredibly dangerous situation and the government has been very clear that we aren't going to put defence personnel... in harm's way to provide support to these people."

Bringing the women and children home could be difficult and the proposal does not make any suggestions as to how they could be returned to Australia if their formal offer was accepted.

Only eight children have so far been returned to Australia after spending time in Syrian camps, according to The Australian.

Shamima Begum during an interview with the BBC. Picture: BBC

It comes after former east London schoolgirl Shamima Begum revealed she fears for her life.

She claims former ISIS brides want to murder her for dropping her extremism in another Syrian refugee camp.

Begum left Britain to fight for ISIS in 2015 and has become a popular feature in international headlines after dropping her extremism in a plea to be accepted back in the UK.

But now the 20-year-old fears revealed that her former ISIS bride friends are thirsty for revenge after she quit her religious extremism.

Currently housed at al-Roj, situated nine miles from the Syrian border in Kurdish-controlled territory, Begum no longer wears a black hijab and instead opts for an open-faced cloak, with a nose stud and sneaker shoes.

She told The Times that the chaotic camp is "like the earlier days in the time of ISIS... there are some psychotic women in here.

"I am scared, I am really scared. I am afraid I could die here... the camp is very tense. We don't know what is going on."

After watching the Turkish offensive on TV, she said that the revelation caused a "complete shock" within the refugee camp, according to The Sun.

"There is fear that if the Kurds leave there could be chaos here, anarchy, and that our lives would be at risk from dangerous people in this camp," she told the publication.

It comes as Turkey and Russia agreed that the Kurdish forces, believed to be guarding up to 10,000 ISIS fighters and their families, must withdraw from the buzzer zone.

The 20-year-old also revealed her struggles with mental health after losing her three children since joining ISIS four and a half years ago and is hoping to escape the Syrian camp.

Begum is also in the process of appealing against the Home Office's decision to withdraw her British citizenship to the High Court and Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), after she was deemed a national security threat.

Continue the conversation with Camilla Theakstone on Twitter.