Extraordinary decapitation texts leaked

WARNING: Graphic language

Explosive leaked text messages have revealed Victorian MP Anthony Byrne once suggested he wanted a Labor colleague decapitated with his "head cut off and then I am going to p*ss on his corpse".

In an extraordinary act of political payback over the 60 Minutes secret tapes scandal that has rocked the Labor Party and destroyed Victorian powerbroker Adem Somyurek's career, the sacked minister has dumped a treasure trove of text messages from the federal MP he believes played a role in setting him up.

Mr Somyurek was sacked from the Andrews government ministry this week, after 60 Minutes broadcast audio of him describing a female minister as a "psycho b*tch" and suggesting he wanted to knock her head off.

But in Mr Byrne's own texts to Mr Somyurek, he uses decapitation references - twice - to express his displeasure with two Labor colleagues.

Anthony Byrne in 2019. Picture: Mick Tsikas

During the exchanges he suggests a political decapitation should be arranged for former Victorian powerbroker Alan Griffin.

"Griffin has tried to f**k me on a redistribution.....this is a cluster f**k,'' he wrote in November, 2017.

"I want Griffin destroyed. I want his head cut off and then I am going to p*ss on his corpse.''

The leaked texts will place fresh pressure on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to strip Mr Byrne of his role as deputy chair of Parliament's powerful standing committee on intelligence matters.

Adem Somyurek outside his home in Melbourne on Tuesday. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Attorney-General Christian Porter told parliament this week that the bugging of Mr Byrne's office by 60 Minutes or persons unknown raised "serious concerns."

In another 2017 text Byrne writes: "I am going to cut that Moccas (sic) head off,'' a reference to a former staffer in Bill Shorten's office.

"No support from Shorten whatsover (sic),'' Mr Bryne writes.

"He makes me sick to my stomach with his ingratitude … if I saw Bill today I would throw him out of my office.''

The leaked texts also include Mr Bryne wishing for Victorian Premier Dan Andrews political death.

"Hope Daniel (Andrews) enjoys the victory. I hope this signs his death warrant politically,'' he says in one exchange.

Stills from 60 Mins of Adem Somyurek in a meeting.

Mr Bryne also boasts of being able to organise colleagues to come under the scrutiny of the ABC's Four Corners.

"If she mucks you up I will make sure she guest stars in the next Four Corners (hatchet job on China. Which I will be on. Watch her, she's a ratf**ker,'' he writes.

Mr Byrne told news.com.au the texts appeared accurate but were "cherry picked."

He claimed he had actually told Mr Griffin he wanted to decapitate him to his face "as a joke."

"Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours after I made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would assist with their corruption investigations into him,'' he told news.com.au.

"That speaks for itself".

Three Victorian Labor MPs have resigned amid corruption and branch stacking allegations following an investigation by The Age newspaper and 60 minutes which aired on Sunday night. Picture: Sam Mooy

Significant portions of the 60 Minutes episode that triggered Mr Somyurek's downfall were filmed inside Mr Byrne's electorate office.

Mr Somyurek claims he was lured into an office that was rigged with recording devices. Mr Byrne has declined to reveal whether he knew his office was bugged with surveillance equipment or whether a staffer was involved but has welcomed the anti-corruption inquiry into the scandal.

In the leaked messages, Mr Bryne attacks former Labor leader Bill Shorten as an ungrateful private school boy who made him "sick" and accuses another female Labor MP of being "a drunk" who is "dribbling sh*t".

Attorney-General Christian Porter. Picture: Sam Mooy

Mr Somyurek told The Australian: "When I was reading the texts I burst out crying. Not in anger but over the friendship and the battles we fought. We were like brothers.

"I don't have any anger toward Anthony, I am angry at those who have exploited him.''

Mr Bryne also lavishes praise on Mr Somyurek of rehabilitating himself after he was dumped from the ministry previously over bullying allegations.

"To have picked yourself up from the canvas the way you have done to become a minister, a very powerful powerbroker and to now be on national executive is an ­astonishing achievement,'' he writes.

READ A SELECTION OF THE MESSAGES BELOW

Byrne: "Dastyari is such a crooked, corrupt f..k." [Referring to former NSW Labor Senator Sam Dastyari.] - 31 Jul 2017, 9.29am.

Byrne on Michael Danby: "Good riddance to the b**tard.''

Byrne: "I am going to cut that moccas (sic) head off.'' [Referring to a former Bill Shorten adviser.] - 18 Sep 2017, 9.30am.

Byrne: "Griffin has tried to f..k me on a redistribution.....this is a cluster f..k.'' [Referring to former federal Labor MP Alan Griffin.] - 8 Nov 2017, 9.40am.

Byrne: "I want Griffin destroyed. I want his head cut off and then I am going to p*ss on his corpse.''

Byrne: "....Hope Daniel (Andrews) enjoys the victory. I hope this signs his death warrant politically.'' [Expressing anger treatment of former state minister Jane Garrett.]

Byrne: "Left are playing around Afghans. I am about to dynamite that tonight with Afghan ambassador.''

Byrne: "Now there is a picture of a man who gets his just deserts.'' [Reference to former Victorian treasurer John Lenders who was caught up in the red shirts affair.]

Byrne: "No support from Shorten whatsover (sic). He makes me sick to my stomach with his ingratitude....if I saw Bill today I would throw him out of my office.''

Byrne: "I am up here literally saving the party on national security.....''

Byrne: "Because if she (Labor operative) mucks you up I will make sure she guest stars in the next four corners hatchet job on China. Which I will be on. Watch her, she's a ratf..ker.''

Byrne: "On the plane with Bill and the drunk (female Labor figure). She's dribbling sh*t.''

Source: The Australian

Originally published as Extraordinary decapitation texts leaked