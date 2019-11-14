Extra reason to grab a Bunnings snag

It's already the best part of taking a trip to Bunnings, but now there's an even better reason to grab a snag in the carpark.

The hardware giant is harnessing its charitable influence and channelling much-needed funds from its sausage sizzles around Australia to go towards bushfire and drought victims.

Usually the barbecues stationed outside Bunnings stores are run by local groups and each stall raises money for an individual cause.

But next Friday, November 22, the stores themselves will be selling snags as part of a national sausage sizzle fundraiser, with the cash supporting communities affected by drought and bushfires.

There’s nothing better than a Bunnings sausage sizzle, especially when it’s for a good cause.

"As a part of those local communities who have been affected, we want to help," Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said in a statement.

"Many of our regional teams have already been assisting impacted communities on a local level but we had team members from all over Australia also wanting to lend a hand for these two important causes."

Bunnings will partner with GIVIT, an organisation that works with charities, community groups and councils to ensure support is directed where it's needed most.

GIVIT chief executive officer Sarah Tennant said money from the sausage sizzles would be used to buy victims what they need.

The funds will go to bushfire and drought victims. Picture: Ian Svegovic

"We guarantee 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items for those affected," Ms Tennant said.

"We are also committed to purchasing locally wherever possible to support the economic recovery of these affected areas."

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for those impacted by the bushfires in NSW and Queensland this week in online fundraising campaigns.

The campaign that has attracted the highest amount in donations on online fundraising platform GoFundMe has been for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital after fears up to 350 koalas perished in the fires and survivors are being treated in the facility. It has received almost $500,000.

There are hundreds of online fundraising campaigns for bushfire victims.

A GoFundMe campaign for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has raised almost half a million dollars. Picture: Koala Hospital Port Macquarie/Facebook



A campaign for bushfire relief on the NSW mid coast has raised almost $34,000 and another for the Wytaliba community has raised more than $42,000.

The Salvation Army has launched The Bushfire Disaster Appeal to allow Australians to support the communities, and the Australian Red Cross is taking donations via the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery. A NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades page has been created to "help our heroes".