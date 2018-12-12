Extra bin pick-ups at Christmas

BYRON Shire Council will provide additional urban and rural residential bin collections during the Christmas period.

The extra pick-ups will take place from Monday, December 24, to Friday, January 4, to help residents manage extra waste and recycling during the festive season.

During this time, residents can place all their bins at the kerbside on their normal collection day.

This includes red, yellow and green bins for urban residential households, and red and yellow bins for rural residential households.

"This is the second year we have provided extra bin collections,” council resource and recovery education officer Lucy Wilson said.

"In the first year we successfully trialled extra services in urban areas and in response to community feedback we will be extending extra services to include rural service areas this year.”

Byron Shire Christmas bin collection tips

Bin collections will go ahead even if the collection day falls on a public holiday.

To ensure your bins are collected, please place all three at the kerbside the night before your normal collection day and leave them there until they are emptied. If your bins are not out, we cannot send the truck back.

Where there is space, place your three bins side by side at the kerbside.

If there is not enough room for all three bins to sit side by side, place the red landfill bin at the front and the recycling and organics bins at least 1m behind it.

Park your cars in driveways and garages if possible to give collection trucks more room.

Take your bins in as soon as possible after they have been emptied.

Please be patient with our drivers as collection times may be earlier or later than usual.

For more information about waste collection, visit the council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au.