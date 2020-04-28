Menu
EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

Javier Encalada
28th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
A CSIRO three-year scientific study into the air, water and soil impacts of hydraulic fracturing in Queensland has found little to no impacts on air quality, soils, groundwater and waterways.

The study also found current water treatment technology used for treating water produced from coal seam gas wells is effective in removing hydraulic fracturing chemicals and naturally occurring (geogenic) chemicals to within relevant water quality guidelines.

The study, conducted by the CSIRO’s Gas Industry Social and Environmental Research Alliance (GISERA), was developed in response to community concerns about the potential for chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing operations to affect air quality, soils and water resources.

The study analysed air, water and soil samples taken before, during and up to six months after hydraulic fracturing operations at six coal seam gas wells in the Surat Basin in Queensland.

GISERA Director Dr Damian Barrett said that the CSIRO research was an Australian first and provided unique insights into the impacts of hydraulic fracturing in Australia.

“This new research provides valuable data about hydraulic fracturing in coal seam gas formations in the Surat Basin, Queensland,” Dr Barrett said.

“Clearly governance, industry regulation and operational integrity are crucial in managing risk and potential impacts of hydraulic fracturing.”

Results from the studies showed that hydraulic fracturing operations had little to no impacts on air quality, with no significant variation between air quality at hydraulic fracturing operational sites and control sites where no hydraulic fracturing activities occurred.

Levels of most atmospheric air pollutants detected were generally below relevant national air quality objectives.

CSIRO scientists collect water samples at a CSG well site.
CSIRO scientists collect water samples at a CSG well site.

Hydraulic fracturing chemicals were not detected in water samples taken from nearby groundwater bores, soil samples from sites adjacent to operational wells, or in water samples from a nearby creek.

Water produced from the wells immediately after fracturing contained hydraulic fracturing chemicals, elevated concentrations of major ions (salts), ammonia, organic carbon, some metals and organic compounds, with concentrations reducing to a pre-fractured state within 40 days.

The study ound current water treatment operations are effective in removing hydraulic fracturing chemicals and geogenic chemicals either completely or reducing levels to within acceptable limits according to water quality guidelines.

GISERA is a collaboration between CSIRO, Commonwealth and state governments and industry established to undertake publicly reported independent research.

In NSW, the state Government introduced CSG exclusion zones to make residential areas ‘off limits’ to new coal seam gas activity.

CSG exclusion zones came into force in October 2013 for existing residential areas in all 152 local government areas in NSW. The exclusion zones ban new coal seam gas activity within a two-kilometre buffer around existing and future residential areas and within the mapped critical industry clusters.

