THE build up to the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu bout has exploded with sensational allegations of possible corruption surrounding the three judges involved in Australia's fight of the year.

The super welterweight clash in Townsville was rocked by claims one judge privately said Tim Tszyu will win in the lead up to the blockbuster on Wednesday night.

Another judge apparently said "Horn looks in great shape" in an explosive preamble to the mega fights.

Under the rules, judges are gagged from making any public or private comment in relation to an upcoming bout for fear it would jeopardise the sanctity of the fight.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton has addressed rumours the judges breached protocols by commenting on the fight.

"What has come to light is one of the judges have a strong opinion and has told a friend Tim will win," he said

"That concerns me. When you have three judges and one expressed his opinion Tim would win. It's not good."

The three judges are Derek Milham, Chris Condon and Phil Holiday.

Tszyu has trained at a gym owned by Condon in the lead up, while Milham confirmed Holiday has apologised for making an assessment of Horn.

"He thought there was a danger of Jeff Horn being cut and losing the fight," Milham said

"He is really embarrassed and has apologised for this.

"There is no bias. Phil is a very good judge and he accepts he should never have said it."

Rushton and Tszyu's promoter Matt Rose exchanged heated words today with Rose saying the claims were fabricated.

But Milham's admission has thrown the bout into chaos amid calls for Holiday to be sacked as a judge.

Originally published as Explosive claims overshadow Horn weigh-in