Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

"When is this s**t going to start working?!?" was the clear message from a driver this morning at Ewingsdale Road.

Around 8am this morning, drivers were making their way towards Byron Bay via Ewingsdale Road, the second day of the new traffic signs operating in the area.

But many were asking, why are they not on?

One driver, who identified himself as only Mark, said the new signs were not making any difference to his morning commute.

"I thought the lights were going to be always on, like you see everywhere else," he said.

According to information from Transport for NSW, queue detectors that trigger the signals to operate are located at Myocum Road, the southbound and northbound exit ramps and the Pacific Highway.

The NSW Government is investing $750,000 in a project at the Ewingsdale Road interchange on the Pacific Highway to manage traffic flow and reduce highway congestion during peak traffic periods for motorists travelling to Ewingsdale and Byron Bay.

The $750,000 project was a response to traffic modelling that shows traffic control signals at this location will improve traffic flow from the Pacific Highway onto Ewingsdale Road.

Traffic for NSW has recognised the metering will create some delay for traffic travelling into Byron Bay from the western side of the Ewingsdale interchange.

This is because reducing queuing on the 100 km/hr lanes of the Pacific Highway was the main aim of this work, "due to the significant safety risks associated with high speed accidents."

Transport for NSW has installed signals on the eastern approach to the roundabout on the Ewingsdale interchange.

Transport for NSW Director North Region Anna Zycki said traffic queues often build up on the highway in the weekday morning peak period before the Ewingsdale Road exit, which is a significant safety hazard for all road users.

"The speed limit for the Pacific Highway at this location is 110 km/hour and while warning and speed management systems operate during peak periods, Transport for NSW now has signals as an additional measure to better manage safety and traffic flow," Ms Zycki said.

Further investigation into how to improve other traffic issues at the interchange is expected to continue.

"We will continue to look at future upgrades to the Ewingsdale interchange and Ewingsdale Road to address connectivity into Byron and Ewingsdale," a spokesperson from Transport for NSW said in October 2020.

